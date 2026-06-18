Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

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Sarah O'Prey's avatar
Sarah O'Prey
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I love this message, allowing ourselves to see that failure isn’t a flaw but one of the most human things we do. When we can name it, we get to step out of shame and into awareness. And from there, failure can become information rather than a verdict, a way of noticing what worked or didn’t work for us in this world, and letting that gently shape how we move next.

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