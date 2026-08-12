Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

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Brett McKay's avatar
Brett McKay
7h

Great article, Steve. Like you, I'm navigating a lot of uncertainty with my career. What worked for nearly 20 years is not working as well, so I'm trying to figure out what the next move is going to be. Must harness my inner-Moana.

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Sam Vander Wielen's avatar
Sam Vander Wielen
6h

Love this, Steve. I’m learning (or trying to learn) to ride life’s waves. I used to want to know exactly where we’re headed and how everything would play out ahead of time. Now I know that things will be different, and maybe even better, in ways I couldn’t have predicted. Ps. Thanks for the shoutout friend!!

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