Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

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Jonathan Holland's avatar
Jonathan Holland
18h

Congratulations, Steve for putting in the hard work in creating something that makes a positive contribution to people’s lives! I hope you can get some well deserved rest. Happy birthday!

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Ellen Frost's avatar
Ellen Frost
21h

Just bought to book! From one nerd (FlowerNerd) to another- Congrats! Can’t wait to read it!

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