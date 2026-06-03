Speaking & Media

Howdy! I do the occasional speaking gig at companies, conferences, and events.

I have given talks at Meta, Google, Google Dublin, TEDxEmory, TravelCon, World Domination Summit, and guest lectured at Vanderbilt University.

If you are interested in having me come speak at your event (in person or virtual), please email steve@stevekamb.com with the following details:

Put “SPEAKING request” in the subject line.

A few sentences about the event, size, and date.

Any other important information.

If you have MEDIA requests or want to invite me on your podcast, please email steve@stevekamb.com with the following details:

Put “MEDIA request” in the subject line.

The approximate size of your audience (newsletter subscribers, monthly downloads, etc.)

A link to your podcast or newsletter.

I am active on a few platforms too:

Substack Notes: In case you’re not following me on here, howdy!

Threads: I have been having a lot of fun over on Threads, sharing daily and having fun making new connections with other creators.

Instagram: I’m still trying to figure out how to make Instagram work for me, but please shoot me a DM and say hey.

YouTube: I just started a YouTube Channel, and trying to have fun with creating videos that make me happy and hopefully help you think a bit differently too.

Letterboxd: I keep track of the movies I watch over on Letterboxd! I try to get to the theater at least once a week

IGN Playlist: I keep track of my gaming over on IGN Playlist, a site I’ve been reading since its inception.

###