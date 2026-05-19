Hi, I’m Steve Kamb!

I’ve made my full-time living as a writer and author since 2009.

I started a company called NerdFitness.com, accidentally turned it into a successful company with lots of employees, and then fired myself (twice!) once I realized I was bad at managing people.

Okay, I also fired myself so that I could spend the last few years writing a book to help people fail compassionately, navigate chaos, and try again differently.

I planned on writing a book about what to do when life doesn’t go according to plan, and then my own life didn’t go according to plan. I tell that story in the intro.

It’s called How to Try Again, published by MacMillan/St. Martin’s Press, and is now available in 9 countries and multiple languages around the world.

Real talk: I wrote the crap out of this book. Here’s what folks are saying about it:

“How to Try Again is like a warm, insightful pep talk from your best friend. -David Epstein, bestselling author of Range and Inside the Box “Enlivened with plenty of personal anecdotes and a solid dose of self-deprecating humor, it’s an upbeat invitation to start afresh.” –Publisher’s Weekly “A compassionate and deeply practical guide to navigating failure with curiosity.” –Anne-Laure Le Cunff, neuroscientist and bestselling author of Tiny Experiments

Want to read the first chapter of my book? I promise it’s great!

If you want to read the introduction and 1st chapter of my book, you can sign up for my substack below and I’ll send them over.

Here are my five favorite essays from the past few years that might help you think a bit differently about life. Maybe. Possible? Definitely possibly.

Together, we’ll fail with more compassion, stop feeling “less than” when life doesn’t go according to plan, learn how to restart differently, and try again (and again… and again…)

A few other odds and ends about me.

I currently live in Nashville, TN, where I read lots of books, go to the movies at least once a week, play golf decently, and music poorly.

I think video games can be art, I think we’re too hard on ourselves, and I think productivity/optimization culture is sucking the humanity out of humans.

I published another book, Level Up Your Life with Rodale in 2016, which has sold somewhere around 40,000 copies so far. I just reacquired the publishing rights for and will be putting out an updated version in 2027!

I’ve given talks at Google, Facebook, and Vanderbilt University.

I spent 2011 traveling around the world:

I am also active on a few other platforms in case you absolutely need more Steve in your life:

​ THREADS ​ : I was early to Threads (desperate for a place to post bad jokes and memes), so I’m here most often.

​ INSTAGRAM ​ : I’m less active on Instagram, but regularly post my thoughts on life and leveling up here too.

​ YOUTUBE ​ : I’m trying to have fun with my YouTube channel, and making content that brings you behind the scenes of my creative process.

LINKEDIN: Yeah, I’m here too.

Thanks for hanging out!