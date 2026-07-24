Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

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Brian Alcorn's avatar
Brian Alcorn
1d

Steve, your story resonates with me. I’m not yet on a best sellers list, but you mentioned, in effect, the various levels of hell you’ve been through over the past 20 years have made your “instant success” possible.

Before I read this post you had my interest. Now you have my attention. I observe a humble gratitude in you and that’s going to keep drawing people in who root for you. Add me to that list. I’m rooting for you, too!

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Tony Langdon's avatar
Tony Langdon
2d

What a journey! I can relate to the part about not knowing where life takes you. I’ve seen enough twists and turns.

Looks like you’ve found your niche in life, something I’m still inching towards, after a much longer journey, but I believe that journey is necessary for me, wherever it leads. One day, I’ll tell my story too, when the time is right.

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