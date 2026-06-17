We did it! Holy crap we did it.

Four years ago, I took a big step back from the company I started, Nerd Fitness, to start work on a project that would change my life.

I went through chaos while writing it.

How to Try Again is FINALLY here.

You can now visit HowtoTryAgain.com and order your copy in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats.

(If you’re in the UK, Ireland, South Africa, India, Australia and New Zealand: it hits bookstores in your country on Thursday, but you can still order today!)

I’ve been publishing a free weekly newsletter for the past 17 years, and this book is the culmination of that effort. If you’ve enjoyed my writing, chuckled at my bad jokes, and felt less alone in this world because of my writing…

I’m asking you to buy this book TODAY.

If you have already bought How to Try Again: You have my undying gratitude! UNDYING! That’s the best kind of kind of gratitude! You also have my thanks for your patience this week as I use this newsletter to convince the rest of the internet to be as decisive and good looking and funny and well dressed as you are, and hope they also pick up a copy! We’ll be back to regular thought-provoking emails soon, so thanks for hanging tight!

I’m giving away a lot of bonuses for people who order this week, and the details are below.

A few quick notes!

QUICK NOTE #1: Amazon currently has How to Try Again at a big launch week discount. No clue how long it’ll last, but that’s pretty fun!

QUICK NOTE #2: The book is ALSO available literally everywhere else books are sold! How cool is that!?!

Here it is on Amazon Canada and Amazon Italy too!

You should be able to walk into any bookstore in North America and get this book.

QUICK NOTE #3: If you order your copy by the end of THIS WEEK…

You’ll get a slew of Book Bonuses:

The 10-hour Spotify playlist I listened to on repeat while writing How to Try Again

A secret chapter JUST for pre-order folks (coming July).

A Nerd Fitness starter guide.

Access to my 4-part secret Book club where we’ll discuss this book live over the coming months!

Other bonuses are coming soon, once I catch my breath.

HOW TO GET ALL THE BONUSES:

Send your receipt from any version of the book, from any country, to 1book@stevekamb.com, to get the bonuses and be entered to win NF Coaching.

All book details are over on HowToTryAgain.com, including all the nice quotes from fellow authors, Publisher’s Weekly review, and more.

This is such a fun week for me, and I’m currently flabbergasted by the support. (A+ word, by the way, I need to say it more).

Thank you for being here with me.

I went through the most challenging years of my life while writing this book (I tell that story in the introduction).

Hell, I’m still going through it.

But I’m here. And so are you.

We can build on this!

This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on any project. It taught me way more about myself than I was expecting. I had plenty of late nights, early mornings, and really tough months to get this across the finish line…

And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

This is what I am meant to be doing.

I wrote the crap out of this book.

I hope you can support my work, but no problem if you can’t! I’m so lucky I get to write for a living and share my weird thoughts with the world, and that’s all because of this newsletter. Thanks for being a fellow fallible human, and thank you for your support.

It means more than you realize.

Let’s have a fun launch week, deal?

-Steve

PS: How to Try Again is now out everywhere books are sold in North America (and lots of other countries on Thursday!)

If you’re able support my writing by buying a copy today!