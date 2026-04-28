Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

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ShannonD's avatar
ShannonD
Apr 28

I’m 55 and didn’t find fitness til 40. I was also in the chasing numbers and alllll the muscles. And after life went way wonky, I’ve felt lost, guilty for the lack of consistency. And like you discovered I was doing “ok”. Really enjoyed reading this and could relate so much. Thanks cuz I feel like this demographic is kind of lost in the fitness world of gainzzzz or how to start or aged mobility

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Jinni King's avatar
Jinni King
May 6

I've been struggling to make time for Excercise while I phase back to work from burnout. I was finding it really helpful while I was signed off work, but spoons have been lacking with starting back (the last 3 months). Today I'm going to go row on my second hand machine I got off Facebook marketplace. I'm planning to row for 1 or 2 songs. It feels like a good 'some' effort :)

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