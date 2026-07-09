Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

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Dave Gray's avatar
Dave Gray
20h

I think it’s more than just accepting yourself. It’s what you measure and what you pay attention to. I notice that the measures that create anxiety are quantitative (followers, subscribers, likes) and the ones that really matter are qualitative (quality time, interestingness, sharing, helping others). Maybe there’s a lesson there when we start thinking about how we measure success and what is enough.

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Craig Beadle's avatar
Craig Beadle
20h

About 10 years ago, I wanted to write more but I felt too busy.

So one day I decided ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – I was taking a day off (both from work and from thinking about ALL THE THINGS).

I retreated to the library (as is my won't) and I wrote. I started a very silly story (about interdimensional custard) and got about 12,000 words down. But what mattered more was the realisation the day brought.

The day had cost me almost nothing. A coffee while I wrote. Lunch with a friend (but that was optional).

But I still remember that day so fondly even a decade later.

I’d just spent the most wonderful day pursuing a dream. And the world hadn’t fallen down around me.

What that day showed me was that my happiness, my actual get-up-every-morning-with-a-smile-on-my-face happiness doesn’t require much at all.

So, on the days when I scrunch up my fists and scream ‘enough is enough’ – I try to take a moment. Relax slightly. And remind myself…

Maybe ‘enough’ may actually be… enough?

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