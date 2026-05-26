Steve Kamb

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Brett Mowers's avatar
Brett Mowers
May 30

This one resonated for sure. I think the older you get, the more time-aware you become - its value, its pace, its frailty.

I have a hard time living in the present as there is always something cooler to experience, to work on, to share with others in the future that it’s hard to stay grounded in today. Also always something cool to read in the future when I’m trying to work through the first Dungeon Crawler Carl book (guess I better finish before that new Steve Kamb hotness drops 😬)

Let’s all live for today and remind ourselves it’s ok to do so!

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Melanie Klym
May 27

Ugh, I feel this so hard. I am also very prone to always looking forward to things while struggling to enjoy them when I get there because I'm thinking about the next thing to do. I also find social accountability very helpful and have a rinse & repeat re-read list of helpful books (to which I'm adding How to Try Again!): Essentialism (Greg McKeown), Four Thousand Weeks (Oliver Burke), and How to Calm Your Mind (Chris Bailey). I've got them as physical and audiobooks so that I can read them tangibly (and retain the information better) and also listen to when traveling long distances for work. It's a good mental reset.

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