Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Lackey's avatar
Jessica Lackey
Jun 3

My newsletter about your book will drop on Sunday! I’ve loved reading it. And when do you get to Boise? I’m there before Craft and Commerce for Jay Clouse’s event but leaving Wed am.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Kamb
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kamb · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture