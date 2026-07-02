Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

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jj267510
19h

I love this post Steve! For me, something in my past that I long for is my time in Boy Scouts and all the different campouts I went on. There were many adventures I went on (visiting Hawaii, burning down an island full of invasive spiny plants, and many other stuff), and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thought back to those moments.

However, there were many days while I was in Boy Scouts that I HATED IT. The scramble to pack everything for a camp out, the awkwardness I felt meeting new scouts, remembering to make progress with different merit badges (especially that personal fitness merit badge, oh boy) and some of my scouting buddies that would get on my nerves. There were also many days that not much happened in scouts as well, like patrol meetings and such.

Right now in my life, getting ready for deferring my college acceptance and trying to come up with a personal schedule to fill that time, I can be more appreciative of my parents and their compassion they show towards me. Also, my dog.

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