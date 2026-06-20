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Nerdlings LIVE! A fun chat with Mike Sowden and Jodi Ettenberg about books, writing, acceptance, and fish doorbells
A recording from Steve Kamb and Mike Sowden's live video
15 hrs ago
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Steve Kamb
,
Mike Sowden
, and
Jodi Ettenberg
6
1
1:04:13
Today is my birthday. I am asking for your support.
Why I'm physically and emotionally exhausted in the best way possible
Jun 19
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Steve Kamb
8
5
1
Why we should surround ourselves with failure
How a trip to the "museum of failure" changed my life
Jun 18
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Steve Kamb
7
2
1
"How to Try Again" is NOW AVAILABLE
We did it, squad.
Jun 17
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Steve Kamb
6
1
3
How to Declare "Expectation Bankruptcy"
What to do when our expectations become an anchor
Jun 15
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Steve Kamb
8
2
The unfortunate (and uplifting) truth about creating healthy habits
What we can learn from a sci-fi writer, a spy writer, and a mystery writer
Jun 8
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Steve Kamb
11
1
1
Early reviews of my book are in! Foreign covers & the final hardcover too!
Plus, two of the most "Steve" videos ever recorded.
Jun 3
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Steve Kamb
7
2
1
May 2026
How I learned to stop time traveling as a half-human
3 weeks until my book hits shelves, and I HAVE THOUGHTS
May 26
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Steve Kamb
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6
2
I need your help! Book bonuses, signed copies, a book event, and a live Zoom call!
Oh crap, I wrote a book and it's coming out soon.
May 19
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Steve Kamb
4
1
1
The problem with infinite choice (and the joys of settling)
Why optimizing for "the best" is making us less happy
May 7
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Steve Kamb
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9
3
April 2026
How to "Tread Water" for 6 Years
I own a health and fitness company. I just joined a real gym for the first time in 6 years.
Apr 28
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Steve Kamb
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16
1
The Danger of Books
Be careful: they might change your life
Apr 24
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Steve Kamb
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© 2026 Steve Kamb
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