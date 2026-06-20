Steve Kamb

Steve Kamb

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Nerdlings LIVE! A fun chat with Mike Sowden and Jodi Ettenberg about books, writing, acceptance, and fish doorbells
A recording from Steve Kamb and Mike Sowden's live video
  Steve KambMike Sowden, and Jodi Ettenberg
1:04:13
Today is my birthday. I am asking for your support.
Why I'm physically and emotionally exhausted in the best way possible
  Steve Kamb
Why we should surround ourselves with failure
How a trip to the "museum of failure" changed my life
  Steve Kamb
"How to Try Again" is NOW AVAILABLE
We did it, squad.
  Steve Kamb
How to Declare "Expectation Bankruptcy"
What to do when our expectations become an anchor
  Steve Kamb
The unfortunate (and uplifting) truth about creating healthy habits
What we can learn from a sci-fi writer, a spy writer, and a mystery writer
  Steve Kamb
Early reviews of my book are in! Foreign covers & the final hardcover too!
Plus, two of the most "Steve" videos ever recorded.
  Steve Kamb

May 2026

April 2026

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