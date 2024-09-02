Hi, I’m Steve Kamb!

I’ve made my full-time living as a writer and author since 2009.

Join 100,000+ readers who receive my weekly newsletter “Level Up with Steve Kamb” at Stevekamb.com. I also crosspost here on Substack.

I wrote How to Try Again, published by St. Martin’s Press. I wrote the crap out of this book.

Here’s what folks are saying about it:

“Steve Kamb tells the truth: humans are weird and change is hard. Honest, funny, and genuinely useful…” - Mark Manson, bestselling author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*** “Enlivened with plenty of personal anecdotes and a solid dose of self-deprecating humor, it’s an upbeat invitation to start afresh.” –Publisher’s Weekly “How to Try Again is like a warm, insightful pep talk from your best friend. -David Epstein, bestselling author of Range and Inside the Box “A compassionate and deeply practical guide to navigating failure with curiosity.” –Anne-Laure Le Cunff, neuroscientist and bestselling author of Tiny Experiments

I created NerdFitness.com in 2009, which accidentally turned into a big team serving a worldwide community. I then fired myself (twice!) from that job.

I published Level Up Your Life with Rodale in 2016. I just reacquired the publishing rights for and will be putting out an updated version in 2027!

I read a lot of books, pick up heavy stuff, and enjoy video games. I play golf decently and music poorly.

I love prestige TV, great podcasts, and I still go to the movie theater weekly.

I’ve given talks at Google, Facebook, and Vanderbilt University.

I spent 2011 traveling around the world.

I currently live in Nashville, TN.